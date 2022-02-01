Nippon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 315.00 crore, up 25.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.00 crore in December 2021 up 25.56% from Rs. 250.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.88 crore in December 2021 down 16.3% from Rs. 201.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.97 crore in December 2021 down 11.69% from Rs. 266.08 crore in December 2020.

Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.29 in December 2020.

Nippon shares closed at 343.50 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.21% returns over the last 6 months and 4.04% over the last 12 months.