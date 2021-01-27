Nippon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 250.87 crore, down 12.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.87 crore in December 2020 down 12.09% from Rs. 285.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.78 crore in December 2020 up 40.21% from Rs. 143.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 266.08 crore in December 2020 up 33.27% from Rs. 199.66 crore in December 2019.

Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2019.

Nippon shares closed at 314.20 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.26% returns over the last 6 months and -14.27% over the last 12 months.