Nippon Life India AMC Q1 results: Net profit up 107% to Rs 236 crore

The company's quarterly assets under ma management (QAAUM) were also 12 percent from the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Company on July 27 reported a net profit of Rs 236 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, up 107 percent from Rs 114 crore in the year-ago period.

The AMC's revenue from operations climbed 12 percent to Rs 354 crore from Rs 312 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The surge in revenue was largely due to a Rs 116 crore increase in the other income, the company told exchanges.

During the quarter, the company allotted 124,843 equity shares of Rs 10 pursuant to the exercise of stock options by certain employees. The board approved a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share.

On June 30, 20223, NAM India’s assets under management stood at Rs 4 lakh crore. Additionally, the company's mutual fund division asset under management stood at Rs 31. lakh crore, up 12 percent from the year-ago period.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing (directly & indirectly) assets across mutual funds including exchange traded funds, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, and offshore funds and advisory mandates.

The stock closed 0.9 percent higher on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 315.

(This is a developing story, please come back for more.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.