Nippon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.57 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:

Net Sales at Rs 331.57 crore in September 2022 up 1.13% from Rs. 327.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.07 crore in September 2022 down 3.58% from Rs. 213.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.42 crore in September 2022 down 5.19% from Rs. 290.50 crore in September 2021.

Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2021.

Nippon shares closed at 271.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.38% returns over the last 6 months and -37.28% over the last 12 months.

Nippon Life India Asset Management
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 331.57 316.10 327.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 331.57 316.10 327.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.50 78.07 73.21
Depreciation 7.08 6.81 6.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.55 58.96 61.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 186.44 172.26 186.72
Other Income 81.90 -16.73 97.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 268.34 155.53 283.93
Interest 0.79 0.94 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 267.55 154.59 282.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 267.55 154.59 282.80
Tax 61.51 40.25 69.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 206.04 114.34 213.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 206.04 114.34 213.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 -0.26 0.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 206.07 114.08 213.72
Equity Share Capital 623.04 622.51 620.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.31 1.84 3.44
Diluted EPS 3.28 1.82 3.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.31 1.84 3.44
Diluted EPS 3.28 1.82 3.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:55 am
