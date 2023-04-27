Nippon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 348.34 crore, up 3.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:Net Sales at Rs 348.34 crore in March 2023 up 3.07% from Rs. 337.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.02 crore in March 2023 up 13.25% from Rs. 174.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.53 crore in March 2023 up 2.54% from Rs. 242.38 crore in March 2022.
Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.82 in March 2022.
|Nippon shares closed at 236.15 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and -28.13% over the last 12 months.
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|348.34
|353.81
|337.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|348.34
|353.81
|337.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|71.16
|74.68
|74.54
|Depreciation
|8.16
|7.74
|6.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.34
|65.85
|55.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|200.68
|205.54
|201.02
|Other Income
|39.69
|61.93
|34.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|240.37
|267.47
|235.49
|Interest
|1.16
|1.08
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|239.21
|266.39
|234.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|239.21
|266.39
|234.38
|Tax
|41.47
|61.58
|59.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|197.74
|204.81
|174.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|197.74
|204.81
|174.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.28
|0.35
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|198.02
|205.16
|174.85
|Equity Share Capital
|623.18
|623.15
|622.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.18
|3.29
|2.82
|Diluted EPS
|3.17
|3.27
|2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.18
|3.29
|2.82
|Diluted EPS
|3.17
|3.27
|2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited