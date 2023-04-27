Nippon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 348.34 crore, up 3.07% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 348.34 353.81 337.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 348.34 353.81 337.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 71.16 74.68 74.54 Depreciation 8.16 7.74 6.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 68.34 65.85 55.52 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.68 205.54 201.02 Other Income 39.69 61.93 34.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.37 267.47 235.49 Interest 1.16 1.08 1.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 239.21 266.39 234.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 239.21 266.39 234.38 Tax 41.47 61.58 59.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 197.74 204.81 174.84 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 197.74 204.81 174.84 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.28 0.35 0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 198.02 205.16 174.85 Equity Share Capital 623.18 623.15 622.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.18 3.29 2.82 Diluted EPS 3.17 3.27 2.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.18 3.29 2.82 Diluted EPS 3.17 3.27 2.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited