Nippon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.97 crore, up 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.97 crore in March 2022 up 11.95% from Rs. 301.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.85 crore in March 2022 up 4.84% from Rs. 166.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.38 crore in March 2022 up 7.29% from Rs. 225.92 crore in March 2021.

Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in March 2021.

Nippon shares closed at 317.35 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)