Nippon Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.10 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.10 crore in June 2022 up 4.58% from Rs. 302.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.08 crore in June 2022 down 37.16% from Rs. 181.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.34 crore in June 2022 down 33.54% from Rs. 244.27 crore in June 2021.

Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.

Nippon shares closed at 284.70 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -28.44% over the last 12 months.