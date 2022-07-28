 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nippon Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.10 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.10 crore in June 2022 up 4.58% from Rs. 302.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.08 crore in June 2022 down 37.16% from Rs. 181.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.34 crore in June 2022 down 33.54% from Rs. 244.27 crore in June 2021.

Nippon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2021.

Nippon shares closed at 284.70 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -28.44% over the last 12 months.

Nippon Life India Asset Management
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 316.10 337.97 302.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 316.10 337.97 302.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.07 74.54 69.69
Depreciation 6.81 6.89 7.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.96 55.52 55.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.26 201.02 170.05
Other Income -16.73 34.47 66.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.53 235.49 236.96
Interest 0.94 1.11 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 154.59 234.38 236.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 154.59 234.38 236.03
Tax 40.25 59.54 54.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.34 174.84 181.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.34 174.84 181.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.26 0.01 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 114.08 174.85 181.54
Equity Share Capital 622.51 622.02 618.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.84 2.82 2.94
Diluted EPS 1.82 2.78 2.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.84 2.82 2.94
Diluted EPS 1.82 2.78 2.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 28, 2022
