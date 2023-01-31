 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nippon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.81 crore, up 4.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:

Net Sales at Rs 353.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.51% from Rs. 338.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.16 crore in December 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 174.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.21 crore in December 2022 up 13.46% from Rs. 242.56 crore in December 2021.

Nippon Life India Asset Management
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 353.81 331.57 338.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 353.81 331.57 338.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 74.68 76.50 72.89
Depreciation 7.74 7.08 6.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.85 61.55 53.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.54 186.44 205.71
Other Income 61.93 81.90 30.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 267.47 268.34 236.11
Interest 1.08 0.79 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 266.39 267.55 235.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 266.39 267.55 235.46
Tax 61.58 61.51 61.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 204.81 206.04 173.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 204.81 206.04 173.96
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.35 0.03 0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 205.16 206.07 174.05
Equity Share Capital 623.15 623.04 621.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 3.31 2.80
Diluted EPS 3.27 3.28 2.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 3.31 2.80
Diluted EPS 3.27 3.28 2.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
