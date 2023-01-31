Nippon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.81 crore, up 4.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 353.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.51% from Rs. 338.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.16 crore in December 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 174.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.21 crore in December 2022 up 13.46% from Rs. 242.56 crore in December 2021.

Nippon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.

