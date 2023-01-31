English
    Nippon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.81 crore, up 4.51% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nippon Life India Asset Management are:

    Net Sales at Rs 353.81 crore in December 2022 up 4.51% from Rs. 338.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.16 crore in December 2022 up 17.87% from Rs. 174.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.21 crore in December 2022 up 13.46% from Rs. 242.56 crore in December 2021.

    Nippon Life India Asset Management
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations353.81331.57338.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations353.81331.57338.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.6876.5072.89
    Depreciation7.747.086.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.8561.5553.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.54186.44205.71
    Other Income61.9381.9030.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax267.47268.34236.11
    Interest1.080.790.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax266.39267.55235.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax266.39267.55235.46
    Tax61.5861.5161.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities204.81206.04173.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period204.81206.04173.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.350.030.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates205.16206.07174.05
    Equity Share Capital623.15623.04621.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.293.312.80
    Diluted EPS3.273.282.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.293.312.80
    Diluted EPS3.273.282.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
