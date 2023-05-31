Nimbus Projects Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 11.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nimbus Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 11.37% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2023 up 12.7% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 109.39% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2022.
Nimbus Projects shares closed at 40.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.
|Nimbus Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|1.25
|0.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|1.25
|0.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.29
|0.88
|0.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.18
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.34
|7.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.21
|-7.51
|Other Income
|0.80
|8.77
|1.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|8.56
|-5.82
|Interest
|6.45
|1.26
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.97
|7.30
|-6.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.97
|7.30
|-6.87
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.11
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.93
|7.19
|-6.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.93
|7.19
|-6.79
|Equity Share Capital
|10.84
|10.84
|10.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.47
|6.64
|-6.62
|Diluted EPS
|-5.47
|6.64
|-6.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.47
|6.64
|-6.62
|Diluted EPS
|-5.47
|6.64
|-6.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited