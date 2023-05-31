Nimbus Projects Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 11.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 11.37% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2023 up 12.7% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 109.39% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2022.

Nimbus Projects shares closed at 40.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.