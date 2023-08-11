Nimbus Projects Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 184.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2023 up 184.07% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 97.98% from Rs. 22.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 down 91.48% from Rs. 23.71 crore in June 2022.

Nimbus Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.73 in June 2022.

Nimbus Projects shares closed at 34.49 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -0.89% over the last 12 months.