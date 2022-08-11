 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nimbus Projects Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 10.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nimbus Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 10.84% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.47 crore in June 2022 up 800.53% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.71 crore in June 2022 up 1291.46% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.

Nimbus Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 20.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in June 2021.

Nimbus Projects shares closed at 34.80 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.26% returns over the last 6 months and -2.38% over the last 12 months.

Nimbus Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 0.61 0.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.24 0.61 0.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.29 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.24 0.22
Depreciation 0.06 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.48 7.52 2.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.54 -7.51 -2.62
Other Income 24.20 1.69 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.65 -5.82 -2.06
Interest 1.18 1.05 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.47 -6.87 -3.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.47 -6.87 -3.16
Tax 0.00 -0.08 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.47 -6.79 -3.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.47 -6.79 -3.21
Equity Share Capital 10.84 10.84 7.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.73 -6.62 -3.76
Diluted EPS 20.73 -6.62 -3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.73 -6.62 -3.76
Diluted EPS 20.73 -6.62 -3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
