Nimbus Projects Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 10.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 10.84% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.47 crore in June 2022 up 800.53% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.71 crore in June 2022 up 1291.46% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.

Nimbus Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 20.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in June 2021.

Nimbus Projects shares closed at 34.80 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.26% returns over the last 6 months and -2.38% over the last 12 months.