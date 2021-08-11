Nimbus Projects Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 66.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2021 down 66.81% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021 up 62.15% from Rs. 8.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021 up 67.05% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2020.

Nimbus Projects shares closed at 35.65 on August 06, 2021 (BSE)