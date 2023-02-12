 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nimbus Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 54.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nimbus Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 54.41% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2022 down 65.6% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 down 61.91% from Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021.

Nimbus Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.25 0.24 2.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.25 0.24 2.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.88 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.24 0.23
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 0.35 -0.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.42 3.32
Other Income 8.77 -0.17 19.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.56 -0.58 22.56
Interest 1.26 1.07 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.30 -1.66 21.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.30 -1.66 21.43
Tax 0.11 0.00 0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.19 -1.66 20.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.19 -1.66 20.91
Equity Share Capital 10.84 10.84 10.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.64 -1.53 20.76
Diluted EPS 6.64 -1.53 20.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.64 -1.53 20.76
Diluted EPS 6.64 -1.53 20.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited