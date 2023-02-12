Nimbus Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 54.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 54.41% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2022 down 65.6% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 down 61.91% from Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021.

Nimbus Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.76 in December 2021.

Nimbus Projects shares closed at 40.20 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 19.29% over the last 12 months.