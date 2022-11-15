Nimbus Projects Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 2.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nimbus Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 2.84% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2022 down 34.47% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 56.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.
Nimbus Projects shares closed at 41.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 81.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nimbus Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.24
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.24
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.23
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.48
|1.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.54
|-1.84
|Other Income
|-0.17
|24.20
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|23.65
|-1.27
|Interest
|1.07
|1.18
|1.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.66
|22.47
|-2.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.66
|22.47
|-2.46
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.66
|22.47
|-2.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.66
|22.47
|-2.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.60
|3.61
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.26
|26.08
|-2.42
|Equity Share Capital
|10.84
|10.84
|10.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|24.06
|-2.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|24.06
|-2.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|24.06
|-2.04
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|24.06
|-2.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited