Nimbus Projects Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 2.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 2.84% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2022 down 34.47% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 56.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

Nimbus Projects shares closed at 41.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 81.30% over the last 12 months.