 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nimbus Projects Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 2.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nimbus Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 2.84% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2022 down 34.47% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 56.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

Nimbus Projects shares closed at 41.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 81.30% over the last 12 months.

Nimbus Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 0.24 0.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.24 0.24 0.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.23 0.21
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.35 0.48 1.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -0.54 -1.84
Other Income -0.17 24.20 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 23.65 -1.27
Interest 1.07 1.18 1.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.66 22.47 -2.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.66 22.47 -2.46
Tax 0.00 0.00 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.66 22.47 -2.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.66 22.47 -2.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.60 3.61 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.26 26.08 -2.42
Equity Share Capital 10.84 10.84 10.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.01 24.06 -2.04
Diluted EPS -3.01 24.06 -2.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.01 24.06 -2.04
Diluted EPS -3.01 24.06 -2.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Nimbus Projects #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am