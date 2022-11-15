English
    Nimbus Projects Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 2.84% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nimbus Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 2.84% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2022 down 34.47% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 56.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

    Nimbus Projects shares closed at 41.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 81.30% over the last 12 months.

    Nimbus Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.240.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.240.240.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.230.21
    Depreciation0.060.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.481.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.54-1.84
    Other Income-0.1724.200.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.5823.65-1.27
    Interest1.071.181.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.6622.47-2.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.6622.47-2.46
    Tax0.000.00-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.6622.47-2.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.6622.47-2.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.603.610.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.2626.08-2.42
    Equity Share Capital10.8410.8410.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.0124.06-2.04
    Diluted EPS-3.0124.06-2.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.0124.06-2.04
    Diluted EPS-3.0124.06-2.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am