Nimbus Projects Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 11.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nimbus Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 11.37% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2023 down 927.67% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 170% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.
Nimbus Projects shares closed at 40.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.
|Nimbus Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|1.25
|0.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|1.25
|0.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.29
|0.88
|0.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.18
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.34
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.21
|-1.94
|Other Income
|0.80
|8.77
|2.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|8.56
|0.13
|Interest
|6.45
|1.26
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.97
|7.30
|-0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.97
|7.30
|-0.93
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.11
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.92
|7.19
|-0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.92
|7.19
|-0.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.84
|0.82
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.77
|8.02
|-0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|10.84
|10.84
|10.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.09
|7.40
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-8.09
|7.40
|-1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.09
|7.40
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-8.09
|7.40
|-1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited