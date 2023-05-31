English
    Nimbus Projects Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 11.37% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nimbus Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 11.37% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2023 down 927.67% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 170% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    Nimbus Projects shares closed at 40.85 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.

    Nimbus Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.541.250.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.541.250.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.290.880.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.180.24
    Depreciation0.060.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.341.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.21-1.94
    Other Income0.808.772.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.488.560.13
    Interest6.451.261.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.977.30-0.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.977.30-0.93
    Tax-0.040.11-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.927.19-0.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.927.19-0.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.840.82-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.778.02-0.85
    Equity Share Capital10.8410.8410.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.097.40-1.15
    Diluted EPS-8.097.40-1.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.097.40-1.15
    Diluted EPS-8.097.40-1.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
