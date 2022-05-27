Nimbus Projects Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 139.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nimbus Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 139.06% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 up 80.38% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 105.99% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2021.
Nimbus Projects shares closed at 38.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Nimbus Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.61
|2.74
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.61
|2.74
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.29
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.23
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.95
|-0.88
|3.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.94
|3.32
|-3.88
|Other Income
|2.07
|19.12
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|22.44
|-3.42
|Interest
|1.05
|1.14
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.93
|21.30
|-4.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.93
|21.30
|-4.37
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.52
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.84
|20.78
|-4.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.84
|20.78
|-4.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.85
|20.78
|-4.35
|Equity Share Capital
|10.84
|10.84
|7.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|20.62
|-5.85
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|20.62
|-5.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|20.62
|-5.85
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|20.62
|-5.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited