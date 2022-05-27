Nimbus Projects Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 139.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 139.06% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 up 80.38% from Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 105.99% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2021.

Nimbus Projects shares closed at 38.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)