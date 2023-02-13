Nimbus Projects Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 54.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 54.41% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2022 down 61.41% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 down 61.71% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2021.