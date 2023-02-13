English
    Nimbus Projects Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 54.41% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nimbus Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 54.41% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2022 down 61.41% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 down 61.71% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2021.

    Nimbus Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.250.242.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.250.242.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.88----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.240.23
    Depreciation0.060.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.35-0.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.423.32
    Other Income8.77-0.1719.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.56-0.5822.44
    Interest1.261.071.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.30-1.6621.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.30-1.6621.30
    Tax0.110.000.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.19-1.6620.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.19-1.6620.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.82-1.600.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.02-3.2620.78
    Equity Share Capital10.8410.8410.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.40-3.0120.62
    Diluted EPS7.40-3.0120.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.40-3.0120.62
    Diluted EPS7.40-3.0120.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
