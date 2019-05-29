Nilkanth Engine Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 95.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilkanth Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 95.15% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 up 30.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 94.49% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2018.
|
|Nilkanth Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.60
|1.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.60
|1.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.28
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.38
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.09
|0.80
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.04
|0.91
|Interest
|0.07
|0.62
|1.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.65
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.65
|-0.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|-0.65
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|-0.65
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|-5.26
|-2.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|-5.26
|-2.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|-5.26
|-2.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.17
|-5.26
|-2.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited