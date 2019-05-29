Nilkanth Engine Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 95.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 95.15% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 up 30.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 94.49% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2018.