Nilkanth Engine standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.63 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.63 1.25 1.49 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.03 Total Income From Operations 0.63 1.25 1.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.03 Depreciation 0.28 0.36 0.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.04 0.06 0.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 0.80 1.06 Other Income 0.03 0.11 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 0.91 1.06 Interest 0.58 1.28 1.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 -0.38 -0.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.27 -0.38 -0.31 Tax -- 0.01 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 -0.39 -0.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 -0.39 -0.32 Equity Share Capital 1.25 1.25 1.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.13 -2.82 -2.56 Diluted EPS -2.13 -2.82 -2.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.13 -2.82 -2.56 Diluted EPS -2.13 -2.82 -2.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited