Nilkamal Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 689.01 crore, up 40.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 689.01 crore in September 2021 up 40.03% from Rs. 492.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.35 crore in September 2021 down 45.15% from Rs. 49.87 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.20 crore in September 2021 down 29.08% from Rs. 94.76 crore in September 2020.

Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.33 in September 2021 from Rs. 33.42 in September 2020.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,374.05 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)