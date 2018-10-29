Nilkamal Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 613.67 crore, up 32.06% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 613.67 crore in September 2018 up 32.06% from Rs. 464.69 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.89 crore in September 2018 down 10.56% from Rs. 27.83 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.64 crore in September 2018 down 7.96% from Rs. 58.28 crore in September 2017.

Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.68 in September 2018 from Rs. 18.65 in September 2017.

Nilkamal shares closed at 1,602.55 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.61% returns over the last 6 months and -0.28% over the last 12 months.