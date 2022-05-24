 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nilkamal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 664.36 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

Net Sales at Rs 664.36 crore in March 2022 up 9.64% from Rs. 605.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.36 crore in March 2022 down 7.73% from Rs. 27.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.88 crore in March 2022 down 5.13% from Rs. 68.39 crore in March 2021.

Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.42 in March 2021.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,091.65 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.93% returns over the last 6 months and -5.38% over the last 12 months.

Nilkamal
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 664.36 672.33 605.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 664.36 672.33 605.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 301.73 278.81 248.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 126.89 142.73 142.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.19 -20.72 -38.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.44 45.75 42.12
Depreciation 26.11 24.27 24.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.47 162.37 144.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.91 39.12 42.37
Other Income 13.86 0.10 1.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.77 39.22 44.26
Interest 7.35 7.30 6.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.42 31.92 37.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.42 31.92 37.42
Tax 6.06 8.23 9.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.36 23.69 27.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.36 23.69 27.48
Equity Share Capital 14.92 14.92 14.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.99 15.87 18.42
Diluted EPS 16.99 15.87 18.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.99 15.87 18.42
Diluted EPS 16.99 15.87 18.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:53 pm
