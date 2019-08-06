Nilkamal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 525.65 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 525.65 crore in June 2019 down 8.07% from Rs. 571.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.02 crore in June 2019 down 2.24% from Rs. 30.71 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.76 crore in June 2019 up 28.28% from Rs. 56.72 crore in June 2018.

Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 20.58 in June 2018.

Nilkamal shares closed at 903.20 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.96% returns over the last 6 months and -48.58% over the last 12 months.