Nilkamal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 672.33 crore, up 18.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 672.33 crore in December 2021 up 18.67% from Rs. 566.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021 down 54.38% from Rs. 51.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.49 crore in December 2021 down 35.06% from Rs. 97.76 crore in December 2020.

Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 34.80 in December 2020.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,317.25 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.87% returns over the last 6 months and 33.39% over the last 12 months.