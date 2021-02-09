Nilkamal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 566.54 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 566.54 crore in December 2020 up 8.42% from Rs. 522.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.92 crore in December 2020 up 87.97% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.76 crore in December 2020 up 49.55% from Rs. 65.37 crore in December 2019.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 34.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.51 in December 2019.

Nilkamal shares closed at 1,678.60 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.76% returns over the last 6 months and 19.74% over the last 12 months.