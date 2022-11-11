English
    Nilkamal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 807.76 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 807.76 crore in September 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 739.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.90 crore in September 2022 down 15.44% from Rs. 28.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.22 crore in September 2022 up 0.15% from Rs. 68.12 crore in September 2021.

    Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.22 in September 2021.

    Nilkamal shares closed at 2,025.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.42% returns over the last 6 months and -16.40% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations807.76739.94739.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations807.76739.94739.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials357.98317.75348.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods166.10144.31120.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.36-8.73-13.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.5454.0750.28
    Depreciation28.4327.3124.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses193.50163.83166.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.5741.4042.13
    Other Income2.222.521.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.7943.9243.23
    Interest9.338.496.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.4635.4336.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.4635.4336.57
    Tax8.198.669.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.2726.7827.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.2726.7827.20
    Minority Interest-0.030.03-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.671.861.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.9028.6628.26
    Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.0219.2118.22
    Diluted EPS16.0219.21--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.0219.2118.22
    Diluted EPS16.0219.21--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

