Nilkamal Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 534.34 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 534.34 crore in September 2020 down 7.23% from Rs. 575.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.52 crore in September 2020 up 1.03% from Rs. 49.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.57 crore in September 2020 up 20.61% from Rs. 79.24 crore in September 2019.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 33.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 32.85 in September 2019.

Nilkamal shares closed at 1,300.70 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.83% returns over the last 6 months and 1.97% over the last 12 months.