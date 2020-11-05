172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|nilkamal-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-534-34-crore-down-7-23-y-o-y-6071981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Nilkamal Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 534.34 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

Net Sales at Rs 534.34 crore in September 2020 down 7.23% from Rs. 575.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.52 crore in September 2020 up 1.03% from Rs. 49.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.57 crore in September 2020 up 20.61% from Rs. 79.24 crore in September 2019.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 33.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 32.85 in September 2019.

Nilkamal shares closed at 1,300.70 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.83% returns over the last 6 months and 1.97% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations534.34251.34575.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations534.34251.34575.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials176.3677.45196.79
Purchase of Traded Goods87.7433.21140.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.3835.32-14.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost40.3141.1946.88
Depreciation24.0723.4722.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses118.6774.21133.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.80-33.5148.91
Other Income8.691.917.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.50-31.5956.40
Interest5.206.186.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.30-37.7750.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax66.30-37.7750.31
Tax16.61-9.363.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.69-28.4147.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.69-28.4147.00
Minority Interest-0.050.00-0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.12-0.532.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates49.52-28.9549.01
Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.19-19.4032.85
Diluted EPS33.19-19.4032.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.30-19.4032.85
Diluted EPS33.19-19.4032.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Nilkamal #Plastics #Results

