 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nilkamal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 742.05 crore, up 9.14% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

Net Sales at Rs 742.05 crore in March 2022 up 9.14% from Rs. 679.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.99 crore in March 2022 down 47.49% from Rs. 38.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2022 down 27.2% from Rs. 80.87 crore in March 2021.

Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 25.51 in March 2021.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,082.75 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -5.62% over the last 12 months.

Nilkamal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 742.05 756.40 679.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 742.05 756.40 679.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 344.47 320.06 283.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 134.63 148.69 158.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.40 -15.98 -40.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.33 51.28 46.70
Depreciation 26.78 25.43 25.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 179.89 178.23 153.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.34 48.70 53.66
Other Income 7.75 0.14 1.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.09 48.83 55.66
Interest 7.57 7.34 7.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.52 41.50 48.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.52 41.50 48.62
Tax 6.26 10.33 11.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.26 31.17 36.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.26 31.17 36.64
Minority Interest 0.05 -0.11 -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.67 2.36 1.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.99 33.42 38.06
Equity Share Capital 14.92 14.92 14.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.39 22.39 25.51
Diluted EPS 13.39 22.39 25.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.39 22.39 25.51
Diluted EPS 13.39 22.39 25.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nilkamal #Plastics #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 04:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.