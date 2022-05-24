Nilkamal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 742.05 crore, up 9.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 742.05 crore in March 2022 up 9.14% from Rs. 679.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.99 crore in March 2022 down 47.49% from Rs. 38.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2022 down 27.2% from Rs. 80.87 crore in March 2021.

Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 25.51 in March 2021.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,082.75 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -5.62% over the last 12 months.