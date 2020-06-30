Nilkamal Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 561.46 crore, down 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 561.46 crore in March 2020 down 1.49% from Rs. 569.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.76 crore in March 2020 up 5.7% from Rs. 30.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.30 crore in March 2020 up 15.41% from Rs. 63.51 crore in March 2019.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 21.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 20.14 in March 2019.

Nilkamal shares closed at 1,163.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.84% over the last 12 months.