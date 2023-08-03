English
    Nilkamal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 783.08 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 783.08 crore in June 2023 up 5.83% from Rs. 739.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.43 crore in June 2023 up 13.15% from Rs. 28.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.18 crore in June 2023 up 8.35% from Rs. 71.23 crore in June 2022.

    Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 21.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.21 in June 2022.

    Nilkamal shares closed at 2,645.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.36% returns over the last 6 months and 18.40% over the last 12 months.

    Nilkamal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations783.08828.89739.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations783.08828.89739.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials323.78259.97317.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods128.63228.92144.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.574.25-8.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.4256.2754.07
    Depreciation28.3528.6527.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses192.32182.35163.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.0168.4841.40
    Other Income2.813.532.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.8372.0143.92
    Interest9.109.618.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.7362.4035.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.7362.4035.43
    Tax9.9616.208.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.7746.2026.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.7746.2026.78
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.030.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.692.041.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.4348.2128.66
    Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.7332.3019.21
    Diluted EPS21.7332.3019.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.7332.3019.21
    Diluted EPS21.7332.3019.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nilkamal #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

