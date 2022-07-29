 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nilkamal Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 739.94 crore, up 50.31% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

Net Sales at Rs 739.94 crore in June 2022 up 50.31% from Rs. 492.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.66 crore in June 2022 up 1603.83% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.23 crore in June 2022 up 122.94% from Rs. 31.95 crore in June 2021.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 19.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2021.

Nilkamal shares closed at 1,954.35 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.05% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.

Nilkamal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 739.94 742.05 492.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 739.94 742.05 492.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 317.75 344.47 239.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 144.31 134.63 95.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.73 -16.40 -44.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.07 48.33 46.83
Depreciation 27.31 26.78 23.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 163.83 179.89 125.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.40 24.34 6.01
Other Income 2.52 7.75 2.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.92 32.09 8.03
Interest 8.49 7.57 6.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.43 24.52 1.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.43 24.52 1.19
Tax 8.66 6.26 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.78 18.26 1.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.78 18.26 1.10
Minority Interest 0.03 0.05 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.86 1.67 0.59
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.66 19.99 1.68
Equity Share Capital 14.92 14.92 14.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.21 13.39 1.13
Diluted EPS 19.21 13.39 1.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.21 13.39 1.13
Diluted EPS 19.21 13.39 1.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
