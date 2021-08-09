Nilkamal Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 492.27 crore, up 95.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 492.27 crore in June 2021 up 95.86% from Rs. 251.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021 up 105.81% from Rs. 28.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.95 crore in June 2021 up 493.47% from Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2020.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 19.40 in June 2020.

Nilkamal shares closed at 2,922.40 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.81% returns over the last 6 months and 134.62% over the last 12 months.