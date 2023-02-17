Nilkamal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 754.29 crore, down 0.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 754.29 crore in December 2022 down 0.28% from Rs. 756.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.18 crore in December 2022 down 0.71% from Rs. 33.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.13 crore in December 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 74.26 crore in December 2021.