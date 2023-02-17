 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nilkamal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 754.29 crore, down 0.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

Net Sales at Rs 754.29 crore in December 2022 down 0.28% from Rs. 756.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.18 crore in December 2022 down 0.71% from Rs. 33.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.13 crore in December 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 74.26 crore in December 2021.

Nilkamal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 754.29 807.76 756.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 754.29 807.76 756.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 414.73 357.98 320.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.98 166.10 148.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.66 -32.36 -15.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.76 56.54 51.28
Depreciation 28.99 28.43 25.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 176.78 193.50 178.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.39 37.57 48.70
Other Income 2.75 2.22 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.14 39.79 48.83
Interest 9.16 9.33 7.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.98 30.46 41.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.98 30.46 41.50
Tax 9.96 8.19 10.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.02 22.27 31.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.02 22.27 31.17
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.03 -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.17 1.67 2.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.18 23.90 33.42
Equity Share Capital 14.92 14.92 14.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.24 16.02 22.39
Diluted EPS 22.24 16.02 22.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.24 16.02 22.39
Diluted EPS 22.24 16.02 22.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited