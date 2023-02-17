English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nilkamal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 754.29 crore, down 0.28% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 754.29 crore in December 2022 down 0.28% from Rs. 756.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.18 crore in December 2022 down 0.71% from Rs. 33.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.13 crore in December 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 74.26 crore in December 2021.

    Nilkamal EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.39 in December 2021.

    Nilkamal shares closed at 2,027.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.44% returns over the last 6 months and -10.67% over the last 12 months.

    Nilkamal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations754.29807.76756.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations754.29807.76756.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials414.73357.98320.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.98166.10148.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.66-32.36-15.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.7656.5451.28
    Depreciation28.9928.4325.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses176.78193.50178.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.3937.5748.70
    Other Income2.752.220.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.1439.7948.83
    Interest9.169.337.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.9830.4641.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.9830.4641.50
    Tax9.968.1910.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.0222.2731.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.0222.2731.17
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.03-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.171.672.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.1823.9033.42
    Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.2416.0222.39
    Diluted EPS22.2416.0222.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.2416.0222.39
    Diluted EPS22.2416.0222.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nilkamal #Plastics #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am