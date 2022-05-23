 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nile Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.10 crore, down 4.55% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nile are:

Net Sales at Rs 164.10 crore in March 2022 down 4.55% from Rs. 171.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.59% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2022 down 12.53% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

Nile EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.33 in March 2021.

Nile shares closed at 479.95 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.12% returns over the last 6 months and 22.92% over the last 12 months.

Nile
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 164.10 201.41 171.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 164.10 201.41 171.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.49 166.43 129.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.98 -10.50 6.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.29 2.52 2.83
Depreciation 0.93 0.92 0.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.61 32.74 23.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.75 9.29 9.06
Other Income 0.05 0.02 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.80 9.31 9.11
Interest 1.08 1.20 1.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.71 8.10 8.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.71 8.10 8.03
Tax 1.71 2.11 2.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.00 5.99 5.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.00 5.99 5.72
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.47 19.96 19.33
Diluted EPS 16.47 19.96 19.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.47 19.96 19.33
Diluted EPS 16.47 19.96 19.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Nile #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.