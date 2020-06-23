Nile Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.12 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.12 crore in March 2020 up 4.27% from Rs. 126.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 down 70.36% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2020 down 61.3% from Rs. 6.15 crore in March 2019.

Nile EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.71 in March 2019.

Nile shares closed at 222.60 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -12.67% over the last 12 months.