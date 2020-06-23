App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nile Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.12 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nile are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.12 crore in March 2020 up 4.27% from Rs. 126.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 down 70.36% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2020 down 61.3% from Rs. 6.15 crore in March 2019.

Nile EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.71 in March 2019.

Nile shares closed at 222.60 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -12.67% over the last 12 months.

Nile
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations132.12164.32126.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations132.12164.32126.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials106.84137.49120.75
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.89-3.76-18.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.212.111.88
Depreciation0.930.920.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.8717.0216.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.3910.544.86
Other Income0.070.060.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.4510.605.20
Interest0.701.321.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.759.274.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.759.274.13
Tax-0.052.391.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.816.882.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.816.882.72
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.4122.927.71
Diluted EPS0.4122.927.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.4122.927.71
Diluted EPS0.4122.927.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:08 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Nile #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali launches first successful Ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali launches first successful Ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh may bear brunt of reverse migration: Report

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh may bear brunt of reverse migration: Report

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri's Jagannath Temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri's Jagannath Temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.