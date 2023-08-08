English
    Nile Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.25 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.25 crore in June 2023 up 0.07% from Rs. 161.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2023 down 21.31% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2023 down 22.6% from Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2022.

    Nile EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.67 in June 2022.

    Nile shares closed at 746.25 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.67% returns over the last 6 months and 72.84% over the last 12 months.

    Nile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.25217.08161.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.25217.08161.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.31161.33106.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.454.5011.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.642.732.53
    Depreciation0.670.710.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.2035.5631.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.9812.259.26
    Other Income0.090.040.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0712.299.33
    Interest0.170.950.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.8911.348.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.8911.348.74
    Tax1.772.932.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.128.416.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.128.416.50
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0528.4121.67
    Diluted EPS17.0528.4121.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0528.4121.67
    Diluted EPS17.0528.4121.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023

