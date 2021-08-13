Nile Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 137.10 crore, up 121.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nile are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.10 crore in June 2021 up 121.99% from Rs. 61.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2021 up 826.01% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2021 up 2746.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Nile EPS has increased to Rs. 16.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.32 in June 2020.

Nile shares closed at 664.85 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)