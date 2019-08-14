Nile Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 119.09 crore, down 22.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nile are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.09 crore in June 2019 down 22.15% from Rs. 152.96 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2019 down 142.51% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 95.83% from Rs. 6.72 crore in June 2018.
Nile shares closed at 211.95 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.01% returns over the last 6 months and -50.77% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 03:10 pm