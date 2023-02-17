Nile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.78 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.78 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 201.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2022 down 19.06% from Rs. 10.23 crore in December 2021.