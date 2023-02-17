Nile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.78 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.78 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 201.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2022 down 19.06% from Rs. 10.23 crore in December 2021.

Nile EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.96 in December 2021.

Nile shares closed at 551.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.79% returns over the last 6 months and -1.58% over the last 12 months.