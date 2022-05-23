Nile Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.10 crore, down 4.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.10 crore in March 2022 down 4.55% from Rs. 171.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022 down 12.93% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

Nile EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.33 in March 2021.

Nile shares closed at 479.95 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.12% returns over the last 6 months and 22.92% over the last 12 months.