Nile Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.25 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.25 crore in June 2023 up 0.07% from Rs. 161.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2023 down 21.7% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2023 down 22.74% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2022.

Nile EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.48 in June 2022.

Nile shares closed at 746.25 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.67% returns over the last 6 months and 72.84% over the last 12 months.