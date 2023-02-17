Nile Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.78 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.78 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 201.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2022 down 18.09% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2022 down 20.06% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2021.